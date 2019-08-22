Software Co. Wants AIG To Cover Deal In $6M Spoofing Scam

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Investment software manager SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is asking a New York federal court to declare that insurer AIG must cover the cost of a settlement over the company's unwitting role in a $6 million heist that wiped out one of its clients. SS&C said in a complaint filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York that while AIG had agreed to cover the cost of the company's two-year legal battle under its professional liability insurance policy, the insurer has refused to pay the cost of a settlement in the case based on policy exclusions. “The Policy is designed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS