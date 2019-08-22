ViSalus Can't Decertify Class In $925M Robocall Case

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Health supplement maker ViSalus brought up arguments about consent too late for a court to consider unraveling a robocall class that won a jury verdict of up to $925 million, an Oregon federal judge has ruled, despite a Federal Communications Commission waiver the company cited in an attempt to dismantle the case. U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon on Wednesday found that ViSalus’ recent bid to unravel the class because of the June waiver retroactively absolving the company for marketing calls made before Oct. 7, 2015, for which it received written consent came too late for the court to consider...

