Gov't-Funded Researcher Also On Chinese Payroll, Feds Say

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A University of Kansas researcher could face jail time and hefty fines for allegedly failing to disclose that he was employed full-time by a Chinese university while simultaneously receiving U.S. federal funds for his chemical analysis work at KU, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Feng "Franklin" Tao has been employed by KU since 2014 in its Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, where he has been studying sustainable ways to use technology for natural resource and energy conservation, prosecutors said. But Tao didn't report to KU last year that he had signed a five-year contract with Fuzhou University in China,...

