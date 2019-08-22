Stans Beats Kyrgyzstan In Mining Row, But Only Gets $24M

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Stans Energy Corp. has won $24 million in arbitration against the Kyrgyz Republic after the country terminated licenses to mine rare earth minerals held by a Stans affiliate, a figure well short of the $210 million the company had been seeking. The arbitral tribunal determined that Stans had prevailed on jurisdiction and on the merits of its claim, and it awarded $24 million, which includes damages, interest and costs, the Canadian resources development firm said Wednesday. The company did not provide additional details about the tribunal's ruling, saying only that it is "pleased" with the results. Stans claimed the Central Asian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS