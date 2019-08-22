KushCo Nabs $50M Credit Facility From Monroe Capital

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Monroe Capital LLC said on Thursday it provided a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility to California-based KushCo Holdings, which sells products and services for the cannabis and hemp industries. In its statement, the Chicago-based private credit asset management firm said it acted as the sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the credit facility. According to a statement from Garden Grove, California-based KushCo, the credit facility consists of a $35 million revolving line of credit, with another up-to-$15 million on offer based on “covenant compliance and borrowing base availability.” “We are excited to partner with an entrepreneurial-focused private...

