Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

On-Reservation Crimes Under Wash.'s Purview, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Washington county and city urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a ruling that the state has jurisdiction over any crimes committed by or against non-Indians on the Yakama Nation reservation, saying the governor made it clear that Washington didn't give up control over those crimes to the federal government.

The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation is seeking to overturn a district court's February ruling in the tribe's suit against Yakima County and the city of Toppenish over the allegedly improper arrest of tribal citizens within reservation boundaries, arguing that the federal government clearly meant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®