DLA Piper Adds Investment Pro As Partner In LA

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added a partner in Los Angeles who brings 15 years of corporate law experience, including several general counsel positions and senior roles with investment companies including The Blackstone Group, the firm announced Tuesday. Stephen Ballas most recently worked at a Los Angeles-based investment adviser, where he served as general counsel and was a member of the management committee. Ballas has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, and corporate governance and compliance in a wide range of industries, the firm said. Ballas previously was executive vice president, general counsel and secretary...

