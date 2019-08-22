Buck Rogers Judge Won't Cancel IP Settlement

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge is refusing to undo a settlement between two rival groups who claim rights to sci-fi stalwart Buck Rogers, ruling that the case now belongs to a state probate court. The ruling Wednesday came amid a long-running fight between the estates of John F. Dille, the publisher who popularized Buck Rogers, and Philip F. Nowlan — the author who created the original pulp novel character. The case appeared to end in a settlement in March, but two Dille heirs, Robert Flint Dille and Lorraine Dille Williams, have since battled to undo that deal. They say the trustee who...

