Fintech Startup Pagaya Issues $115M ABS To Expand Platform

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Israeli-based fintech firm Pagaya said Thursday it has issued a $115 million consumer credit asset-backed security, the largest transaction to date for the startup, which uses artificial intelligence to manage investments for institutional clients. Led by structuring agent Cantor Fitzgerald, Pagaya said this transaction marks its third in the last six months. The company in July and February announced previous creations of a $100 million ABS, both structured by Cantor Fitzgerald. Asset-backed securities are securities whose value is tied to particular assets, in this case, consumer credit loans. Pagaya uses artificial intelligence to analyze millions of data points in...

