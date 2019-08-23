AECOM Sued Over Deadly Gas Leak At Pa. Power Plant

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- AECOM, which designed a coal-ash processing facility at FirstEnergy’s Bruce Mansfield Power Plant, was negligent in allowing it to build up dangerous levels of gas that killed two workers and injured another when it was accidentally released in 2017, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Various divisions of AECOM and its recent acquisition, URS Corp., had designed and built the plant for processing the power plant’s coal ash byproduct in such a way that bacteria would eat sulfur in the ash and release hydrogen sulfide, which was accidentally released on August 30, 2017, suffocating contractors Kevin Bachner and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS