Senate Dems Press Road Safety Agency On Car Hacks

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation sent a letter Thursday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking answers about security risks from internet-connected automobiles. Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut gave the agency three weeks to respond to questions about any reports of hacks or vulnerabilities, its process for receiving such reports, the requirements for public disclosure of such reports and the agency’s planning for related public safety risks. “By 2022, two-thirds of all new cars will include internet connected features and systems,” the senators wrote to NHTSA Deputy Administrator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS