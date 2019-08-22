Emmet Marvin Helps With $125M JPMorgan Manhattan Loan

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan has loaned $125 million to a pair of entities affiliated with Ogden Cap Properties LLC for a property on East 31st Street in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood, a matter Emmet Marvin & Martin LLP worked on, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is for Windsor Court at 155 E. 31st St., and part of the $125 million includes the assumption of existing debt as well as roughly $16.4 million in new financing. Records filed in New York on Thursday show that John Uehlinger of Emmet Marvin & Martin worked on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS