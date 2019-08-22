States Back Challenge To Rule Expanding Expedited Removal

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A California-led coalition of states on Thursday backed a legal challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates to the Trump administration’s new policy that would throw more immigrants into fast-tracked deportation proceedings. Joined by 16 other states plus Washington, D.C., California urged a D.C. federal court to halt the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s rule expanding the types of people who could find themselves facing expedited removal proceedings, allowing them to be deported without a full immigration court hearing. The rule — which took effect late last month — would mean that any immigrants across the U.S....

