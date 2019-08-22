Centra Tech Says Investors' Claim It Faked Evidence Is Bogus

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The now-defunct company behind an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering once promoted by DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather hit back on Wednesday against accusations that it forged evidence supporting its bid to bounce investor civil claims to arbitration, telling a Florida federal court that it's the investors who are trying to pull a fast one. The investors suing Centra Tech Inc. over its 2017 ICO have accused the company of backing up its arbitration bid by faking screenshots and other evidence that supposedly demonstrate how they would have had to agree to arbitration and a class action waiver when purchasing their...

