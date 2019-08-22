Int'l Fraud, Laundering Schemes Hit Law Firms, Feds Say

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- At least two unnamed law firms and 16 companies were among the dozens of fraud targets whose funds went through an alleged Los Angeles-based money laundering ring involving more than 80 people, prosecutors announced on Thursday. Fifteen people have been arrested on related charges, including alleged ringleaders Valentine Iro, 31, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38. Both are Nigerian nationals who live in the Los Angeles area, according to prosecutors. According to the indictment, Iro boasted to another alleged participant in 2014 that he could procure bank accounts “everywhere,” from China and other Asian countries to Germany and the United Kingdom....

