Judge Says PG&E Wildfire Claims Should Be Estimated

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s bankruptcy is recommending that the utility's total liability for California's 2017 and 2018 wildfires be estimated, saying there is not enough time to deal with the billions of dollars in claims individually. In a recommendation filed Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Dennis Montali asked the district court for rulings to start the estimation process, saying no other approach is practical in the face of the June deadline for Chapter 11 emergence recently imposed by the state. "Because it would be impossible to liquidate thousands of tort claims in a matter of months, or...

