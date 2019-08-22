Claims Court Wants GAO's Advice In $82B Army Deal Protest

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has said he will seek out an advisory opinion in AECOM's protest over an $82 billion U.S. Army logistics contract after the company's earlier U.S. Government Accountability Office protest was cut off just days before its decision was due. Judge Loren A. Smith directed the clerk of court on Wednesday to ask the GAO for an advisory opinion on the merits of AECOM Management Services Inc.'s earlier GAO protest over its exclusion from the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract, dismissed after DynCorp International LLC filed a claims court protest involving the same deal....

