Univ. Of Texas Hospital Beats Botched Hysterectomy Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has tossed a suit accusing the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center of seriously injuring a patient during a hysterectomy, saying the patient was not entitled to an exception to the notice requirements for suits against governmental entities. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeals panel voted 2-1 on Wednesday to reverse the denial of a dismissal bid in a suit accusing Dr. Stephanie Chang, a University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center physician, of negligently performing a hysterectomy on Maria Alcantar at Parkland Hospital in 2015. The suit alleges that during the surgery Chang negligently cut a...

