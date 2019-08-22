9th Circ. Says Home Care Workers Can Sue LA County For OT

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit dealt a potentially costly blow to Los Angeles County on Thursday, saying state immunity doesn’t shield the county from a proposed collective action for unpaid overtime brought by home-care providers and striking a trial court decision that spared it almost a year of liability. The panel affirmed the Central District of California’s finding that the county is not immune to suit under the Eleventh Amendment but reversed a decision dating the workers’ claims to November 2015, when the U.S. Department of Labor began enforcing a rule that gave the workers overtime. The rule had been stricken by a...

