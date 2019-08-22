Retaliation Claims Against Engineering Co. Won't Fly: 7th Circ.

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit held Thursday that a woman's termination from a Wisconsin engineering company stemmed from documented performance issues, not retaliation over her complaints that a former supervisor sexually harassed her. Laura L. Rozumalski, who was fired from W.F. Baird & Associates Ltd. in June 2014, has an "insurmountable problem with timing" in her claims of retaliation and discrimination, the panel found. She was receiving negative performance reviews before she made complaints, and by the time all relevant decision-makers knew of her concerns, there were four months of performance issues noted on her record, according to the appellate court. Those issues...

