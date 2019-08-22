Insys Ch. 11 Sales For Two Drug Lines Approved In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (August 22, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics received court approval Thursday in Delaware for a pair of asset sales that will transfer certain drug lines in deals worth more than $29 million. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Olga F. Peshko of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said buyers Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Chilion Group Holdings US Inc. had made the highest and best offers for Insys' epinephrine and naloxone nasal spray assets, and its cannabis-based product lines, respectively, after auctions set for earlier this month were scrapped as the selected offers were the only qualified bids. An auction for the...

