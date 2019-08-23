Pot Site To Halt Unlicensed Retailers' Ads, Warding Off Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The popular cannabis website Weedmaps has announced plans to stop running advertising for unlicensed retailers just as a law firm says it was preparing to file a class action lawsuit against the company for those practices. Weedmaps announced in a press release Wednesday that it will require advertisers to provide state license numbers on their listings at some point later this year and restrict its platforms to licensed operators, changing course on a policy that the cannabis-focused law firm Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP said was the subject of a class action lawsuit it had planned to file Thursday. The company...

