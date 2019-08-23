Court Wants Info On Arbitration Of $50M Burford Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has ordered a Phoenix-based company to tell the court whether it intends to pursue arbitration against Burford Capital, saying the dispute over the sale of a promissory note cannot be stayed indefinitely. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa said Thursday that Epicenter Loss Recovery LLC must show the court by Aug. 28 why its suit against litigation funder Burford Capital and its subsidiary, Ganymede Investments Ltd., should not be dismissed. Epicenter had accused Burford and Ganymede of causing it to lose more than $200 million by selling off a real estate-backed promissory note stemming from an unpaid...

