Ex-Texans Security Staffer Says He Was Stiffed On Overtime

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A former Houston Texans employee has hit the NFL team with a suit claiming he was routinely required to work overnight before games but was never paid overtime, a move that comes just two months after he sued the Texans for allegedly firing him because he’s black. In Thursday’s Fair Labor Standards Act complaint, Jeff Pope said he joined the Texans as a security intern and worked his way up to security coordinator before he was fired. In that role, Pope said he routinely worked between 12 and 16 hours a day, seven days a week, and was required to work...

