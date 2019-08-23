Adocia’s $1.8B Claim Against Eli Lilly Dies In Arbitration

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- An American Arbitration Association tribunal has tossed French biopharmaceutical company Adocia SA's arbital claim seeking $1.8 billion in damages against Eli Lilly & Co. over the U.S. drugmaker's alleged misappropriation of confidential information, the companies said Thursday. A Chicago-based arbitration panel cleared Eli Lilly from Adocia's claims it misappropriated and misused confidential information and intellectual property and breached confidentiality agreements in a dispute that arose in 2017 after Eli Lilly terminated a license agreement to develop BioChaperone Lispro, a type of insulin for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The panel also dismissed Eli Lilly's $188 million counterclaim that...

