EOIR Director Given Power To Decide BIA Cases In New Rule

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office of Immigration Review director will have the authority to decide cases that the Board of Immigration Appeals has not ruled on in a timely manner once a new rule takes effect Monday, potentially eroding the board's independent authority. A single BIA judge will have 90 days to complete a case, while three-judge panels would have an additional 90 days before the EOIR director could intervene, allowing for "more practical flexibility in efficiently deciding appeals," according to the rule. Though the rule says referrals of such cases to the director would "remain relatively rare," Paul Schmidt, former chairman of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS