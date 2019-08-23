BNSF Can't Undo EEOC's Disability Bias Win, High Court Told

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A job applicant told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Ninth Circuit correctly found that BNSF Railway Co. illegally rescinded his job offer after he declined to pay for his own MRI, rejecting the railroad’s claim that there was no disability bias toward the applicant. Russell Holt filed a brief Thursday urging the justices to deny BNSF’s petition for certiorari challenging the Ninth Circuit's August 2018 ruling that BNSF violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it pulled Holt’s job offer after he said he couldn't afford to pay $2,500 out-of-pocket for an updated MRI of his back, which BNSF required...

