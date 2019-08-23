Crypto Co. Seeks To Escape Suit Over Fake Trading Platform

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Xtrade urged a New York federal court Thursday to throw out an investor suit seeking millions of dollars in compensation for the alleged botched rollout of a trading platform, blaming a 2018 crypto market crash for the investors’ losses. The company and its executives also argued that the investors, Gautam Desai and Anthony Fasulo, improperly claim that the digital "Xtrade tokens" offered by Xtrade were unregistered securities, and that the investors falsely claimed that they relied on statements made in a company report. Xtrade further contended there were risk disclosures in the simple agreements for future tokens, or SAFTs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS