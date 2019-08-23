Samsung Latest To Be Caught In Telecom's Infringement War

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Samsung has become the sixth tech industry player to be entangled in a recent surge of patent infringement cases lodged by Chicago-based telecom research company Bell Northern Research, with the latest lawsuit in the campaign mirroring allegations lodged against Huawei, LG, ZTE and others last year. Bell Northern sued Samsung in Texas federal court Thursday alleging the tech titan has installed five patented tools in its Galaxy phones that it's not paying for: two that cover methods for conserving battery power, one relating to power transmission, another covering a method for measuring acceleration and the fifth relating to a method to...

