Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Samsung Latest To Be Caught In Telecom's Infringement War

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Samsung has become the sixth tech industry player to be entangled in a recent surge of patent infringement cases lodged by Chicago-based telecom research company Bell Northern Research, with the latest lawsuit in the campaign mirroring allegations lodged against Huawei, LG, ZTE and others last year.

Bell Northern sued Samsung in Texas federal court Thursday alleging the tech titan has installed five patented tools in its Galaxy phones that it's not paying for: two that cover methods for conserving battery power, one relating to power transmission, another covering a method for measuring acceleration and the fifth relating to a method to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®