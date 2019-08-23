NJ Hospital Must Face Suit Over Child's Leg Amputation

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived medical malpractice claims against a hospital and four of its nurses for a misdiagnosis that led to a child's leg amputation, ruling that a lower court should have considered an expert's opinion that they deviated from the standard of care. A three-member panel ruled that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to four registered nurses and Clara Maass Medical Center on claims they were negligent when they incorrectly diagnosed Joshua Piperato's foot injury as a sprained ankle and failed to order proper tests for a severe muscle condition that led to...

