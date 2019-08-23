Pittsburgh Paper Could Nix Insurance Hikes, NLRB Says

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did not violate federal labor law by refusing to chip in more for workers' insurance after a series of union contracts expired, the National Labor Relations Board said Thursday in an order that reversed an agency judge's ruling. The unanimous board panel said the newspaper did not break the workplace "status quo" by refusing a Teamsters insurance fund's request for 5% more money to cover workers' premiums in 2018 and beyond. Rather, the paper was only obliged to continue paying at the level it did when the contracts lapsed in 2017, the panel said. "The expired agreements explicitly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS