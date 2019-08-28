11th Circ. May Have Stranded Asylum-Seekers In Legal Limbo

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A recent Eleventh Circuit decision rejecting a long-accepted standard that removal proceedings for immigrants begin when a notice to appear is filed in court could leave asylum- and green card-seekers in a legal limbo, unable to get either an administrative or judicial hearing. While considering whether an immigration judge had the authority to preside over a Mexican man’s removal proceedings, a panel of three judges ruled that a federal regulation could not have linked the immigration judge’s jurisdiction to the time a notice to appear, or NTA, is lodged in court. Instead, Congress gave immigration judges broad authority to decide removal cases...

