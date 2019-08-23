SEC Sues Chicago Financial Adviser Over $1.7M Theft

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a former Chicago investment adviser over allegedly diverting $1.7 million in client funds to pay off his personal credit card. In a complaint filed Friday, the agency said Marcus Boggs, 49, made more than 200 illegal transfers from three advisory clients' accounts in order to pay for massive credit card purchases between 2016 and December 2018, when he was terminated upon discovery of the alleged misconduct. The complaint doesn't name the financial institution where Boggs worked, but he was registered with the SEC as an investment adviser representative for Merrill Lynch between March...

