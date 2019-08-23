Latham, Paul Hastings Steer Reported $135M Vegas Hotel Buy

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP represented OYO Hotels & Homes and hospitality investment firm Highgate in their purchase, announced Friday, of the 657-room Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas from a Paul Hastings-counseled Trinity Hotel Investors venture in a deal that's reportedly worth $135 million. OYO Hotels did not disclose the value of the deal in its statement on Friday, but a report from the Wall Street Journal citing sources with knowledge of the matter pegged the value of the deal at $135 million. The purchase is the first in the U.S. for India-based OYO. "We are excited to be here, as we...

