FTC Enforcement Faces Uncertainty After 7th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit ruling overturning a $5 million restitution award scored by the Federal Trade Commission in a deceptive practices case could spell trouble ahead for the agency's enforcement program and reveals a circuit split that the U.S. Supreme Court may wind up having to resolve. In a decision handed down late Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court said the FTC couldn't collect on the restitution a Chicago federal judge had ordered a credit monitoring company and its owner to pay in an agency suit accusing them of duping customers into signing up for paid credit monitoring services....

