Rural Groups Intensify Call For Sprint/T-Mobile Comment

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is facing mounting pressure to collect fresh public comment on aspects of the Sprint/T-Mobile deal that have changed since the U.S. Department of Justice demanded new remedies. In a filing posted Friday, two rural broadband groups — the Rural Wireless Association and NTCA — said the DOJ's requirement that satellite operator Dish Network buy spun-off assets should trigger an additional review period at the FCC. "If the changes to the deal are so significant that they proved dispositive to DOJ, how can they not be relevant to the FCC to the point where the public has opportunity...

