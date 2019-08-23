8th Circ. Reopens Suit Over Same-Sex Wedding Videos

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota media company can seek an injunction blocking state regulators from enforcing a public accommodations law that protects gay people from bias if they refuse to shoot video of gay weddings, the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday. A split three-judge panel held that Telescope Media Group and its owners, Carl and Angel Larsen, can pursue claims challenging whether the state can apply the Minnesota Human Rights Act to require it to offer wedding services to same-sex couples, upending a decision by U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, who dismissed the suit after concluding that the state wouldn't be violating the couple's...

