ConocoPhillips Told To Detail Venezuela Service Efforts

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday asked ConocoPhillips to demonstrate the efforts it has made to serve Venezuela with a suit seeking to enforce an $8.75 billion award, saying the suit could be dismissed without prejudice if a response is not given within two weeks. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols asked for details of ConocoPhillips' attempts to serve the country with a copy of the petition to confirm the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award, issued March 8. He gave a Sept. 6 deadline for any response. ConocoPhillips moved to confirm the award on March 11, saying it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS