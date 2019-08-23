EDTX Kicks Qualcomm Video Patent Case To Delaware

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm can transfer a case accusing it of infringing video streaming patents from the Eastern District of Texas to Delaware after a federal judge ruled that two testing labs in the area that were used by Qualcomm's engineers weren't enough to establish venue there. In an Aug. 13 order unsealed this week, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder found that Qualcomm did not reside in the Eastern District of Texas or have a "regular and established place of business" there as required by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods Group Brands. Dynamic Data Technologies LLC had brought...

