No 'Rubber Stamp' For Taylor Farm's $5.3M Don-Doff Deal

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday declined to approve a $5.3 million proposed settlement resolving claims Taylor Farms Pacific Inc. didn’t pay employees for time spent donning and doffing equipment, finding the agreement lacks key details and noting that the court “cannot simply rubber stamp a class action settlement.” The Taylor Farms workers had claimed their employer not only failed to pay them for don-doff time, but also denied them meal breaks, didn't give them accurate wage statements and made them wait for final paychecks after they’d left the company. In the proposed deal, Taylor Farms has agreed to pay $5.3...

