3rd Circ. Agrees To En Banc Review In Amazon Liability Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday granted Amazon's petition for an en banc rehearing of the court's precedential decision that found the online retailer could be held liable for defective products made by third parties. Amazon in July urged the Third Circuit to reconsider its decision in a suit brought by a woman who claimed she was blinded in one eye by a defective dog collar she bought on Amazon from a third-party vendor. The retail giant accused the panel of legislating from the bench earlier that month when the majority found that Amazon played too vital a role between third-party vendors...

