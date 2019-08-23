Boston DA Asks 1st Circ. To Revive Secret-Recordings Ban

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Boston's district attorney told the First Circuit a lower court went too far in declaring Massachusetts' blanket ban on secret recordings to be unconstitutional, saying in a brief filed Friday that allowing secret recordings of police and public officials could harm unwitting third parties. A federal judge struck down the 1968 Massachusetts wiretap statute in a December ruling in a pair of cases involving conservative provocateur Project Veritas and two activists represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said the ban runs afoul of the First Amendment, but prosecutor Rachael Rollins, a defendant in the...

