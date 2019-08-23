Punitives Axed In Suit Over NY Patient Wrongly Declared Dead

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of a punitive damages claim in a suit accusing health care providers of wrongly pronouncing a cardiac arrest patient dead, saying under the circumstances of the case the alleged conduct wasn’t reckless or malicious. A five-judge panel for the Appellate Division’s Fourth Department upheld a Niagara County judge’s decision to trim a punitive damages claim in a suit accusing Dr. Gregory C. Perry and DeGraff Memorial Hospital nurses of medical malpractice and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit alleges that Michael Cleveland was admitted to the hospital's emergency room in 2014...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS