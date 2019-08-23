2nd Circ. Goes Into Fact-Finding Mode On Trump Subpoenas

Law360, New York (August 23, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday asked two banks to disclose if they are in possession of Donald Trump's tax returns, as it ponders the legality of demands for the Republican president's banking records by congressional Democrats investigating international money laundering. The unusual turn of events occurred at the tail end of nearly two hours of oral argument before Circuit Judges Jon O. Newman, Peter W. Hall and Debra Ann Livingston, who are tasked with deciding if Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos was right when he ruled the subpoenas to be proper. The high-profile fight turns on whether the two banks,...

