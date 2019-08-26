Senior Care Referral Co. To Pay $6M To Settle TCPA Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Senior housing referral service A Place For Mom Inc. has agreed to pay $6 million and revamp its consent procedures to settle a putative class action accusing it of bombarding consumers with automated calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to papers filed in Washington state federal court. Plaintiff Kevin Pine asked U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Thursday to preliminarily approve the deal, which requires A Place for Mom to not only establish a nonreversionary cash settlement fund but also implement business practice changes to ensure compliance with the TCPA. These revisions include changing the way it obtains...

