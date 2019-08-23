Vera Bradley Undercut NFL Deal, Sportswear Co. Says

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Handbag company Vera Bradley reneged on an agreement to purchase its ailing sportswear partner Vesi Inc. in favor of stealing Vesi's lucrative planned deal with the NFL, according to a $10 million lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court Friday. Vesi’s suit includes claims of breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, defamation and tortious interference with a prospective business relationship. The company is asking for at least $10 million in punitive damages. As a collegiate and professional sportswear designer and distributor, Vesi had acquired a number of licenses that allowed it to sell merchandise featuring the logos of colleges, universities and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS