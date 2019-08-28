9th Circ. Wary Of Intervening In Idaho Hemp Seizure Case

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday challenged counsel for a CBD supplier about why it should intercede in Idaho state proceedings regarding a shipment of hemp that was seized by local authorities, highlighting the challenges for courts when federal and state cannabis laws come into conflict. The case, which was sparked by the arrest in Idaho of a trucker transporting hemp from Oregon to Colorado and the seizure of the cargo, has demonstrated the tension between federal laws broadly legalizing the cultivation of non-psychoactive hemp and local laws in states where the crop is still considered contraband. The circuit panel repeatedly pressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS