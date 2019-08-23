3 Things GCs Should Know About Enforcing Arbitral Awards

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Companies that prevail in commercial arbitration often devote the full strength of their legal teams to persuading the arbitrators to take their side, and when hard-fought arbitration yields a win, it may seem right to pop the champagne and celebrate. Right? Not so fast, say arbitration specialists. "An arbitral award is just a piece of paper — an agreement to pay or execute the relief," said Reed Smith LLP partner James P. "JP" Duffy IV. "It's like a U.N. resolution: It doesn't have any real effect unless a party chooses to follow it or you put boots on the ground to implement it....

