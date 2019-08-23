Juul Trims But Can't Escape E-Cigarette Labeling Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Juul can trim some claims in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it deceptively advertised the nicotine content in its e-cigarette products, a California federal judge ruled Friday, but it can't escape the litigation or deal with the claims behind closed doors in arbitration. In a lengthy opinion, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick ruled that a group of 13 e-cigarette users in seven states, including three minors, can move forward with the majority of their claims that Juul Labs Inc. deceptively advertised the amount of nicotine in its e-cigarette product, but did knock out two claims of negligence per se...

