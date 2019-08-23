Docs Shed Light On Facebook Cambridge Analytica Timeline

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. and the D.C. attorney general's office on Friday released documents that show the social media giant's employees were raising concerns about "sketchy" Cambridge Analytica months before Facebook has said it found out about the political consulting firm's data-harvesting scandal. The documents, filed as part of a case in D.C. court accusing Facebook of failing to prevent abuses of users' data, show Facebook employees warning in September 2015 that companies with political clients were "scraping" data from public parts of Facebook users' profiles and pairing the data up with voter records. "We suspect many of these companies are doing similar...

